NHL says Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended three games for positive cocaine test

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Washington Capitals’s Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended three matches after being tested positive for cocaine, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced on Saturday.

In August, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) suspended the 27-year-old Russian player, who is a forward of NHL’s Washington Capitals, for four years, citing violations of anti-doping regulations. According to the world’s governing ice hockey body, Kuznetsov’s doping sample, which tested positive for cocaine, was collected on May 26, 2019 during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Slovakia.