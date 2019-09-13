Kovalev to face Alvarez for WBO light heavyweight title on November 2

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Sergey Kovalev will face Mexico’s Saul (Canelo) Alvarez in the United States on November 2 for the WBO light heavyweight title, organizers told TASS on Friday.

"The bout will take place in Las Vegas on November 2, contracts have already been signed," the source said.

Alvarez will contest the WBO light heavyweight title which Kovalev has held since February 2019. The Russian boxer defended the belt on August 24, against Anthony Yarde, in a highly anticipated showdown in Kovalev’s hometown of Chelyabinsk, Urals.

Kovalev’s co-promoter Bob Arum described the upcoming bout as a "great fight" and a "world-class event."

A source in Alvarez’s team told TASS the Mexican fighter will get about $30 million for the bout. The Russian boxer will get "a seven-digit sum in dollars," a source close to him said.

Kovalev, nicknamed ‘Krusher,’ is 36 years old and has a record of 34 wins (29 KOs); 3 defeats (2 KOs) and 1 draw. Alvarez, 29, has won world titles at super welterweight, middleweight and super middleweight throughout his career and boasts an impressive record of 52 wins (35KOs), one defeat and two draws.