Ticket prices for Russia-Scotland Euro 2020 qualifier in Moscow to start at $16

The highest price will be $47
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Ticket prices for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup qualifier that will be held in Moscow next month between the national teams of Russia and Scotland will range between 1,000 and 3,000 rubles ($16-47), the press office of the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced on Friday.

The qualifying match in Moscow between Russia and Scotland will be played at the 81,000-seat capacity Luzhniki Stadium, which hosted matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:45 p.m. Moscow time on October 10.

Russian team has great chances to qualify for Euro 2020 — FIFA official

After the six matches between all the Group I teams, Russia has secured the 2nd place with 15 points following leaders Belgium with 18 points. Kazakhstan is currently ranked 3rd (7 points), as followed by Cyprus (7 points), Scotland (6 points) and San Marino (0 points). The top two teams in the group will qualify for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

A total of 24 national football teams will be playing in the final tournament of the 2020 Euro Cup. All 55 UEFA national member teams, including 12 teams from the hosting countries, have to play qualifying matches to vie for the berth in the final 24-team lineup of the quadrennial European football championships.

The Luzhniki Stadium

The Luzhniki Stadium was built in the Russian capital more than half a century ago and underwent reconstruction ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. In addition to hosting other fixtures, the stadium was the venue to the opening and final matches of the world football championships last year.

The refurbishment of the Luzhniki Arena began in 2013 in the build-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It reopened in November 2017 boasting an almost 81,000-seat capacity stadium ahead of the global football championships.

Russia’s Medvedev to play at ASB Classic tennis tournament in New Zealand’s Auckland
On Sunday night, the Russian tennis star yielded to Rafael Nadal of Spain
European Commission has not taken steps yet to reduce Gazprom’s use of Opal pipeline
Opal is a branch pipeline connecting Nord Stream to the gas transmission system of Central and Western Europe
Venezuelan president announces flights between Caracas, Moscow to start soon
Nicolas Maduro did not provide more details on the plans on the flights launch
Moscow won’t be guessing how Bolton’s dismissal will affect Russia-US ties, says Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat pointed out that he used to disagree with John Bolton on most issues
Putin to meet with Israeli premier Netanyahu in Sochi
This is Netanyahu’s third trip to Russia this year, which follows his visits to Moscow in February and April
Russian PM signs decree on cancelling USSR, RSFSR regulations
Dmitry Medvedev did not rule out the pilot application of a number of approaches within the ‘regulatory guillotine' in certain Russian regions
Russian-Serbian air defense exercises begin in South Russia
Servicemen will perform test launches in difficult conditions at high-and low-altitude, ballistic and evading targets
Russia asked Interpol if Smolenkov is in US, says Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Several years ago Smolenkov and his family went missing in a foreign country
Kremlin denounces calls by Ukraine’s Zelensky to carry on sanctions against Russia
Another prisoner swap with Kiev possible, but would take time, Kremlin says
Georgia to become showdown site between US, Russia if joins NATO — politician
"We are trying to turn our small homeland into a showdown site between two "elephants" of nuclear arsenals," Nino Burjanadze said
The Netherlands says DPR’s Tsemakh is now MH17 crash suspect — media company
The man was previously considered a witness in the case
Robot to become test pilot of Russia’s next-generation manned spacecraft
Besides, the robotic system can be "transformed for planetary missions," including to the Moon and Mars
Moldova won’t revisit EU, NATO policy, says Moldovan foreign minister
The country's top diplomat noted that the current parliamentary majority in Moldova enjoys political and economic support of all foreign players
Russia’s first two helicopter carriers to be laid down in Crimea in spring 2020 — sources
The first helicopter carrier will be delivered to the Russian Navy by the end of 2027
Russian Navy to get four nuclear subs next year — shipyard
In 2020, for the first time since 1992, the Russian Navy will get six submarines: four nuclear-powered and two diesel electric subs
Russian finance minister says Arctic LNG 2 project may be financed through NWF
Arctic LNG 2 with the capacity of about 19.8 mln tonnes of LNG per year is Novatek's second LNG plant after Yamal LNG
Diplomat slams Bolton, US media for spreading fake news to hide advisor’s clash with Trump
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he had asked Bolton to resign, the president noted that he would name a new National Security Adviser next week
Prepping to remove ammo from Transnistria to take up to 1 year, says Russian minister
According to different estimates, there are thousands of tonnes of munitions stored in warehouses in Transnistria
Press review: Why Bolton got the boot and has a date been set for the Normandy Quartet
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday
Countries with 80% of the world’s population back Russia's approaches, says Lavrov
The minister noted that Russia as an important guarantor of international security will continue facilitating "the strengthening of fair, democratic initiatives of the international life"
Iron Age settlement traces discovered inside Moscow’s Kremlin
On June 12, Russian leader Vladimir Putin visited the site and examined the artefacts unearthed by then
Kremlin confirms Smolenkov worked in Presidential Administration but was sacked
The Kremlin official added that the former administration staffer did not attend meetings with the Russian leader
Fate of Russia’s space robot to be decided after tests on ground
The tests will begin on Wednesday
Formula One legend Schumacher ‘conscious’ after stem-cell treatment in Paris — daily
Schumacher recovered from the coma in June 2014 and since September 2014 has been receiving treatment at home
Russia, Turkey hold consultations on supplies of Su-57, Su-35 jets
While visiting the international aerospace show MAKS-2019 in the company of Putin, Erdogan showed interest in Sukhoi combat planes
First sub to carry Poseidon underwater nuke drone to begin sea trials in 2020
In line with the schedule, the acceptance act is to be signed in September 2020
Senior Russian diplomat warns about nuclear war risk in modern world
According to the high-ranking diplomat, Western colleagues’ moves are becoming more emotional and sometimes aggressive
Diplomat: Unknown perpetrator broke into Russia’s trade mission in London
According to the diplomat, the response by the London police was discouraging
North Korea tests super-large multiple rocket launcher — Yonhap
KCNA did not say whether the launch was deemed a success
Russian ambassador to Serbia slams US over bombing of Yugoslavia
Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko responded to US Special Envoy to the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer’s pronouncements about Russia’s approaches to the Balkans
Turkey is safely protected from air threats after acquiring Russia’s S-400s, Putin says
The Russian president noted the feasibility of Turkey joining the G7
Press review: Trump’s ‘Bolton-free’ policy plans and Moscow’s multilateral strategic model
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday
Russia calls on Moldova to abandon discrimination of Russian-language media, says Lavrov
Russia hopes Moldova will not introduce restrictions on the Russian language, the diplomat said
Trump dismisses US national security advisor John Bolton
The decision came last night, the US president's Twitter reads
Russia builds MC-21 jet on its own, although was ready to cooperate with US — Putin
The aircraft will be assembled from domestic parts, the Russian president went on to say
Putin urges to respect and preserve memory of 1999 events in Russia’s Botlikh
The president said that he managed to visit a memorial dedicated to the people of the Botlikh District who died in the Second World War
Order of Malta’s Grand Master would like to visit Russia
Giacomo dalla Torre pointed out that the most ancient order in the world shares a special connection with Russia
Ukrainian lawyer says DPR citizen’s role in MH17 case ‘greatly exaggerated’
"What was said about him is untrue, this person possesses no valuable information," the lawyer said
US not set to slap sanctions on Rosneft for doing business in Venezuela — special envoy
Earlier, the US envoy admitted that Rosneft’s activities in Venezuela do not violate existing US extraterritorial sanctions against that country
Akademik Lomonosov floating power barge arrives in Russia's Extreme North
Akademik Lomonosov is the world's first floating nuclear power plant
US seeks to rewire Latin American landscape for its own needs, says Lavrov
The minister emphasized that Washington’s pressure may "disrupt the foundations of regional security and stability, lead to the polarization of Latin American societies"
Putin meets with Russia’s UFC Lightweight Champ Nurmagomedov and his father
The famed MMA fighter and his father arrived at the airport to see the Russian president off following his visit to the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan on Thursday
Russian foreign ministry refuses to comment on DPR’s intent to integrate with Russia
Russia abides by the Minsk Agreements where "everything is recorded," the Russian diplomat responded
Russia will borrow in euros or yuan in 2020, not in dollars, says finance minister
According to the minister, Russia does not plan to attract foreign loans anymore this year
Freedom of speech only on paper: Russian diplomat reveals EU hypocrisy over accreditation
Over the past four years, the European Union’s mission in Moscow has been reluctant to list the requirements for the accreditation of Russian journalists planning to work in the EU, the diplomat stated
Admiral Nakhimov nuclear cruiser to return to Russian Navy in late 2022
"No doubt, it will be the most advanced cruiser, carrying high-precision long-range weaponry," Russia's deputy defense minister said
Russia may offer to relocate important UN talks from US due to visa issues, says envoy
The envoy accused Washington of hindering UN diplomatic process
Lavrov says he never met with alleged CIA spy Smolenkov
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier confirmed that Smolenkov worked for the Russian presidential administration several years ago, but was fired
Russia awaits apology from Italy’s Corriere della Sera for lying about Russian diplomat
Corriere della Sera classified the first secretary of the Russian embassy in Italy as a person involved in the high-profile case of Russia’s alleged financing of the Lega party
Moscow offered to swap Viktor Bout for up to 15 US citizens imprisoned in Russia — wife
According to Bout's spouse, the US government refused the offer, stating that those citizens "are of little interest" to them
Russian ministry offers bill to ease procedure for obtaining citizenship by foreign grads
The bill was developed on the request of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
