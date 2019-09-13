Ticket prices for Russia-Scotland Euro 2020 qualifier in Moscow to start at $16

The qualifying match in Moscow between Russia and Scotland will be played at the 81,000-seat capacity Luzhniki Stadium, which hosted matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:45 p.m. Moscow time on October 10.

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Ticket prices for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup qualifier that will be held in Moscow next month between the national teams of Russia and Scotland will range between 1,000 and 3,000 rubles ($16-47), the press office of the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced on Friday.

After the six matches between all the Group I teams, Russia has secured the 2nd place with 15 points following leaders Belgium with 18 points. Kazakhstan is currently ranked 3rd (7 points), as followed by Cyprus (7 points), Scotland (6 points) and San Marino (0 points). The top two teams in the group will qualify for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

A total of 24 national football teams will be playing in the final tournament of the 2020 Euro Cup. All 55 UEFA national member teams, including 12 teams from the hosting countries, have to play qualifying matches to vie for the berth in the final 24-team lineup of the quadrennial European football championships.

The Luzhniki Stadium

The Luzhniki Stadium was built in the Russian capital more than half a century ago and underwent reconstruction ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. In addition to hosting other fixtures, the stadium was the venue to the opening and final matches of the world football championships last year.

The refurbishment of the Luzhniki Arena began in 2013 in the build-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It reopened in November 2017 boasting an almost 81,000-seat capacity stadium ahead of the global football championships.