FIFA bans Russia’s ex-football official Shprygin for two years over discrimination

Shprygin is a former head of the All-Russia Union of Fans and an ex-member of the RFU Executive Committee.

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, has banned Alexander Shprygin, a former executive with the Russian Football Union (RFU), for the period of two years from all football-related activities after he was found guilty of discrimination, FIFA said in a statement on Friday.

"The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr. Alexander Shprygin, a former member of the Executive Committee and other committees of the Football Union of Russia, guilty of discrimination in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics," the statement from FIFA reads.

"The investigation proceedings against Mr. Shprygin referred to media statements and content published on social media in 2014 and 2015."

"In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Shprygin had breached art. 22 (Discrimination and defamation) of the FIFA Code of Ethics and, as a result, sanctioned him with a ban for two years from taking part in any football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level," according to the statement.

"In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 10,000 [over $10,100] has been imposed on Mr. Shprygin," FIFA stated adding that the decision on the disqualification of Shprygin comes into force starting September 13, 2019.

The All-Russia Union of Fans was established in 2007 despite objections from Russian law enforcers. The reason behind the objections was a poor reputation of football fans’ movement in Russia, which included groups of football hooligans.

In September 2016, the RFU ruled to expel the All-Russia Union of Fans from the organization citing involvement of Russian fans in mass disorders in France’s Marseilles before the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup match between national teams of England and Russia on June 12, 2016. Twenty people, including Shprygin, were deported from France at that time. Three Russians were sentenced to prison terms from one to two years.

Soon after the All-Russia Union of Fans was expelled from the RFU it ceased to exist.