Russia’s Medvedev to play at ASB Classic tennis tournament in New Zealand’s Auckland

Earlier in the month, Medvedev was undefeated on his way to the final of the US Open in New York. In the final on Sunday night (September 8), 23-year-old Medvedev, who was No. 5 seed at the tournament, lost 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, 4-6 to 33-year-old Rafael Nadal of Spain (2nd-seed).

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian rising tennis star Daniil Medvedev, who is currently ranked by the ATP as the World’s No 4, will debut at the ASB Classic tennis tournament in New Zealand’s Auckland next January, the tournament’s press office announced in a statement on Friday.

Having lost the opening two sets, the Russian managed to come back winning the following two sets and yielded to the Spanish tennis star in the decisive fifth set of the match, which lasted four hours and 49 minutes.

Nadal, who won his 19th Grand Slam title in the United States, said after the match with Medvedev: "First word I have to say to Daniil is his summer is one of the best summers I have ever saw in our sport since I started playing. Everybody saw why he is the No. 4 player in the world at 23 years old."

Reaching the final of the Grand Slam tournament in New York on Sunday, Medvedev became the youngest finalist of the US Open since 2010, when 23-year-old Novak Djokovic played in the final, but also lost to Nadal.

According to the statement from the tournament’s press office, Medvedev was looking forward to playing at the ASB Classic for the first time ever.

"It has been a great last few weeks," Medvedev was quoted as saying in the statement. "My game has really come together well and it is nice to be competing against players I looked up to for so long."

"To be here now alongside them and to break in to the top five for the first time is amazing," the Russian tennis player continued.

"I’ve heard a lot about Auckland and I’m looking forward to playing there. I’ve got friends who’ve played there before and they talk about how much they enjoy it, so I’m excited to get there," Medvedev added.

Karl Budge, the ASB Classic director, said he was excited to have the rapidly rising tennis star from Russia on the list of players at the tournament next January.

"Daniil is in amazing form right now and only getting better," Budge said. "Not many players have got multiple wins over Novak let alone twice in one year."

"He’s captured five titles already and I suspect this number is only going to grow," he continued. "Having the world number four is a huge get for us. He’s one of the highest ranked male players we’ve ever had come to Auckland."

"With what we know we have up our sleeve, we are in great shape to quite possibly sell out the entire fortnight for the first time," Budge added.

A month ago, Medvedev won the 2019 ATP Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio, defeating in the final in straight sets 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 David Goffin of Belgium. He became the first Russian male tennis player to win the tournament in Cincinnati.

He became the fifth Russian to win a tournament of the Masters series after Andrei Chesnokov (two Masters titles), Marat Safin (five), Nikolay Davydenko (two) and Karen Khachanov. Medvedev was also the youngest Cincinnati winner since 2008, when the title went to Great Britain’s Andy Murray, who was 21 years old back then.