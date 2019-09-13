Russia’s Krasnoyarsk selected to host 2022 World Wrestling Championships

"It has just been announced that the 2022 World Wrestling Championships will be held in Krasnoyarsk," Yeremin wrote in his Instagram account. "Members of the United World Wrestling [UWW] have unanimously voted in favor of our city."

KRASNOYARSK, September 13. /TASS/. The Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk has been awarded the right to host the 2022 World Wrestling Championships, Sergei Yeremin, the mayor of Krasnoyarsk, said on Friday.

"We are now preparing to welcome in 2022 athletes and guests from around the globe," the mayor of Kranoyarsk added.

A joint delegation of the world’s governing wrestling body, UWW, and the Russian Wrestling Federation (RWF) paid an inspection visit to Krasnoyarsk in early September to evaluate the city’s readiness to host the global wrestling tournament.

Georgy Bryusov, vice president of the UWW Europe, said in an interview with TASS that Krasnoyarsk was elected to host the world championships due to its solid reputation in the world of wrestling.

"Krasnoyarsk’s intentions to host the 2022 World Wrestling Championships were first voiced eight months ago at the UWW ranking series tournament, the 2019 Ivan Yarygin Grand Prix, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last winter," Bryusov told TASS.

"Back then wrestlers from 25 countries as well as many members of the UWW bureau saw how the city of Krasnoyarsk improved on the eve of the 2019 Winter Universiade, how the sports and municipal infrastructure was renewed," the UWW Europe official continued.

The Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, which has a population of over one million, hosted the 2019 FISU Winter Universiade between March 2 and 12 bringing together some 3,000 athletes from 58 countries.

Krasnoyarsk already hosted the 1997 World Freestyle Wrestling Championships and the Russian capital of Moscow hosted the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in 2002.