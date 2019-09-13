Russia’s 1976 Olympic Champ in fencing Sidorova inducted into FIE Hall of Fame

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia’s 1976 Olympic fencing champion Valentina Sidorova has been inducted into the Hall of Fame of the International Fencing Federation (FIE), the press office of the Russian Fencing Federation (RFF) announced on Friday.

A decision to induct Sidorova, who was born May 4, 1954, into the Hall of Fame was made at the FIE Executive Committee’s meeting.

Besides winning the gold in foil at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Canada’s Montreal, Sidorova is also the silver medalist of the 1980 Olympics in Moscow.

The Russian fencer is a nine-time world champion in addition to her two silver and one bronze medals of the world championships. Sidorova is also the four-time winner of the World Cup.

The FIE Hall of Fame was established by the world’s governing body of fencing in 2013 "in order to celebrate the heroes of fencing, past and present, across the world and pay tribute to them for their exceptional performances and contribution to the sport of fencing throughout the century," according to the FIE official website.