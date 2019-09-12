Main preparations for 2022 Volleyball World Championship in Russia to start next year

Russia was selected to host the 2022 Volleyball Men’s World Championship at the FIVB Congress in November 2018. The Russian side’s bid offered ten different cities across the country as venues for the quadrennial championship.

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Next year Russia will launch an active stage of preparations for the 2022 FIVB (the International Volleyball Federation) Volleyball Men’s World Championship, Alexander Yaremenko, the secretary general of the Russian Volleyball Federation (RVF), said on Thursday.

"The Organizing Committee has already been set up and the main work will start in 2020," Yaremenko told journalists. "The host cities have been approved and the only outstanding issue is whether the new sports facilities will be operational in time."

"I hope that we will implement everything that we have planned," the RVF secretary general added.

The 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship will be held between August 26 and September 11, 2022 in ten cities across the country, namely in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Krasnoyarsk, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Ufa, Novosibirsk, Kemerovo and Yaroslavl.

The FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championships have been held since 1949 and the first two tournaments were played outdoors. Since 1962, the trophy of the global championship is contested indoors and the competition is held once in four years.

The Soviet Union hosted the FIVB Volleyball Men’s Championships twice, namely in 1952 and 1962, but Russia has never held this prestigious quadrennial volleyball tournament since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The national team of the Soviet Union won the FIVB Volleyball Men’s Championships six times, while the Russian national team’s best result at the championships was the silver of the 2002 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship in Argentina.