Russian runner Oleg Ilyin slapped with 4-year ban over anti-doping rules violations

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian medium and long distance runner Oleg Ilyin has been disqualified for a period of four years for violations of anti-doping regulations, the press office of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) announced on Thursday.

The suspension term of the 30-year-old Russian track and field athlete starts from July 26, 2019.

Ilyin has been found guilty of violating the all-Russia anti-doping regulations, namely the presence of a banned performance enhancing drug in his doping sample.