US fighter Ferguson says Russia’s UFC Champ Nurmagomedov has ‘a lot of holes in his game’

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. US MMA fighter Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson said he sees ‘a lot of holes’ in the defense of Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, MMAFighting web portal reports on Wednesday.

Last Saturday, Nurmagomedov defended his champion’s belt in a title unification bout in Abu Dhabi against Dustin Poirier of the United States. The Russian defeated his US opponent with a choke in Round 3.

"With him, I see a lot of holes in his game," Ferguson (25 wins; 3 losses) was quoted as saying. "But he’s got a high-level team with him and obviously they know what they’re dealing with so they’re going to go to the drawing board and try to fix those holes."

"I think Dustin was in awe during fight week," Ferguson continued. "I think it was probably just a culture shock. It was probably a lot for both fighters."

"With that being said, in the next fight, you’re probably going to have one of the best Khabibs you’ve ever seen. So they’re going to fix a lot of holes in his game," Ferguson added.

The 30-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ currently holds an unblemished record of 28 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 10 by submission and 10 by decision).

Khabib Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta in spring of 2018.

On April 8, 2018, Nurmagomedov defeated Al Iaquinta in a five-round fight for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight belt in New York.

At the UFC 229 tournament in Las Vegas on the night of October 6, 2018, Nurmagomedov defended his champion’s title in the fight against famous Irish professional mixed martial arts fighter and boxer, Conor McGregor. The Russian defeated McGregor with a choke in the 4th round of the fight.