Russian race walker Bakulin says failed to find finances to appeal his suspension with CAS

The 32-year-old Russian athlete had the right to file an appeal against his suspension with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne before September 11.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced last month that the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has imposed an eight-year suspension in regard to Bakulin, citing violations of anti-doping regulations.

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s former world champion in race walk Sergei Bakulin told TASS on Wednesday that he failed to find finances necessary to file an appeal against IAAF’s decision on his eight-year suspension.

"We failed to find finances in order to appeal the disqualification as this is an impracticable amount for me," Bakulin said in an interview with TASS.

The race walker believes that the suspension in fact shuts the door on his sports career. "I will be 40 years old in eight years and it will be very difficult to make a comeback," Bakulin said. "But the time will tell. I would like to wish an honest competition to all athletes."

The Russian athlete was suspended based on the results recorded in his Athlete Biological Passport, which showed irregularities.

Commenting on the IAAF’s decision last month to TASS, Bakulin said that he "completely disagreed with that decision."

In April this year, Bakulin was subjected to a temporary suspension on suspicion of consuming banned performance enhancing drugs.

On January 20, 2015, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) suspended Bakulin for three years and two months for violating anti-doping regulations.

On March 24, 2016, the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled to annul Bakulin’s results from February 25, 2011 to December 24, 2012, thus stripping him of his 2011 IAAF World Championships medal.

The Athletics Integrity Unit was established by IAAF in April 2017 with the task to fight doping in the sport of track and field athletics. The AIU, led by Brett Clothier, is operating independently from the world’s governing body of athletics.