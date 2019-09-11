Russia among three bidders to host 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

The Russian Football Union (RFU) announced in late June that the Russian capital of Moscow was planning to bid for hosting the beach soccer world championship next year.

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Football federations of Russia, Chile and El Salvador have submitted bids with the world’s governing football body, FIFA, for hosting the 2021 Beach Soccer World Cup, FIFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In line with the approved timeline for the bidding process of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021, FIFA has received bids from the following member associations: the Russian Football Union, the Chilean Football Association and the Salvadorian Football Association," the statement reads.

"FIFA will review and assess the bids, and a final decision on the host(s) is expected to be made by the FIFA Council at its next meeting in Shanghai, China, on October 23 and 24," the statement added.

The 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup will be hosted by Paraguay’s Asuncion between November 21 and December 1.

The Beach Soccer World Cups have been organized since 1995 whilst Russia never hosted this international tournament. The Russian national team won the championship twice (in 2011 and 2013).