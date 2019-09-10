St. Petersburg stadium meets all UEFA requirements for Euro-2020 — official

ST. PETERSBURG, September 10. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg Stadium, which will host some of the Euro-2020 events next year, fully corresponds to UEFA requirements, Head of Venue Operations at UEFA Andreas Schar told reporters on Tuesday.

The fourth UEFA inspection visit to St. Petersburg began on September 9 and will continue until September 12,

"I have to say that this stadium is at the very high level," the UEFA official said. "You have an excellent pitch. The rest of the facilities are also corresponding to our standards."

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets, who chairs the supervisory board of the organizing committee of Euro-2020 in St. Petersburg, said Russian organizers and the UEFA delegation had "discussed a whole range of humanitarian issues related to Euro-2020."

"For example, we asked questions about the children’s program for this great football holiday: our colleagues will allocate a certain number of tickets for children, about 200. We undertook to hold a special nationwide competition for children who are practicing football, giving them an opportunity to be present at this important event," said Golodets, who oversees matters devoted to culture and sport in the Russian government.

"We would also like the program to include other aspects, to give children an opportunity to meet with star foorballers, with their idols," she added.

Golodets went on to say that fan zones for Euro-2020 games would be set up in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities.

"We assured our colleagues that fan zones will be set up not just in the central part of St. Petersburg. We are working with regions - fan zones will be set up in Moscow, and in other cities, too. In St. Petersburg, they will be located not only in the city center, but also in some bedroom suburbs," Golodets said.

The decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which will be celebrating its 60th anniversary that year, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.