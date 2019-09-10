Beach sports training centers to open in Hainan's resort cities

HAIKOU, September 10. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities open beach sports training centers in different parts of the island. According to the Hainan Daily, the step will allow local residents and guests of the island to prepare for the VI Asian Beach Games, due in Sanya from November 28 to December 6, 2020.

"The ocean sports seasons on Hainan will make it possible to popularize beach sports, as well as a healthy lifestyle and sports tourism. Guests of the island will be able to enjoy not only Hainan's sun and beaches, but also the sports, as well as to learn more about Hainan's marine culture," the newspaper quotes Xia Minghui, director of the Center for the Study of Sports and Tourism Industry at the Pedagogical University of Hainan.

As the director noted, the first seasons of beach sports opened on Hainan in 2017 in the district of Wenchang. Since then, they have been held annually: in total, more than 10,000 professional athletes and amateurs took part in the events.

In 2019, the centers will be opened in several resort cities of Hainan, including Haikou, Sanya, Wenchang, Wanning and several more. Classes and competitions in beach sports will be held there, including volleyball and football games.

Sanya won the right to host the VI Beach Asian Games in March this year. Competitions will be held in 16 disciplines, among which - swimming, water polo, beach athletics, basketball, volleyball, handball, soccer, wrestling, rowing, sailing, surfing and others.

The first Asian beach games were held in 2008 in Bali, since then they have been held every two years. Sanya is not the first Chinese city to host the competitions. In 2012, the games were held in Haiyang city in Shandong province in eastern China. In different years, competitions were also held in Indonesia (2008), Oman (2010), Thailand (2014) and Vietnam (2016).