Russian football chief satisfied with national team’s play at 2020 Euro Cup qualifiers

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Alexander Dyukov said on Tuesday he was satisfied with the way the Russian national team is playing its qualifying matches for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

The Russian team played its Group I qualifying match against Kazakhstan on Monday night at the over 35,000-seat capacity stadium in Russia’s westernmost city of Kaliningrad. Russia’s right back Mario Fernandes scored the only goal in the match with two minutes remaining before the final whistle bringing hosts Russia 1-0 victory over Kazakhstan.

"We are all certainly satisfied with the results," Dyukov told journalists. "Yesterday’s match was challenging, it was not easy for the guys to recover emotionally after the very important match in Glasgow."

Last Saturday, Russia played its away 2020 Euro Cup group stage qualifier against Scotland in Glasgow. The team, led by Head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov, was one goal behind the hosts in the opening minutes of the first half, but managed to turn the game around and defeat Scotland with the final score of 2-1.

The RFU president said commenting on the team’s match against Kazakhstan that, "not everything went smoothly, particularly in the beginning, but the team managed to show its strong-willed qualities scoring a very important goal, which brought us very important three points [in the Group I standings]."

"We keep advancing to the Euro Cup," Dyukov added.

After all teams in Group I played six matches, Russia is ranked 2nd with 15 points following leaders Belgium with 18 points. Kazakhstan is currently ranked 3rd (7 points), and is followed by Cyprus (7 points), Scotland (6 points) and San Marino (0 points). The top two teams in the group will qualify for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

A total of 24 national football teams will be playing in the final tournament of the 2020 Euro Cup. All 55 UEFA national member teams, including 12 teams from the hosting countries, have to play qualifying matches to vie for the berth in the final 24-team lineup of the quadrennial European football championship.

It is possible that some of the national teams from the hosting countries of the 2020 Euro Cup will not be playing on home soil in case they fail to clear the qualifying stage.