IAAF approves 11 more neutral-status applications from Russian athletes

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has granted its approval to 11 more Russian track and field athletes allowing them to participate under the neutral status at international tournaments this year, the association’s press service announced on Friday.

"The IAAF Doping Review Board has agreed that the applications of 11 Russian athletes have met the exceptional eligibility criteria to compete in international competition as neutral athletes in 2019…, while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended.," the IAAF said in a statement.

Today’s announced number of 11 more approved applications brings the figure of Russian athletes allowed to compete under the neutral-status this year to 128. Fifty-eight applications from Russian athletes were rejected by the IAAF.

The IAAF granted the neutral status permits to Russian track and field athletes: Maxim Akimenko (high jump), Kseniya Aksyonova (400m running), Irina Ivanova (pole vault), Vladislav Panasenkov (javelin), Dmitry Sorokin (triple jump), Sardana Trofimova (marathon), Anna Tropina (3,000m steeplechase), Yulia Turova (race walk), Natalia Aksyonova (high jump), Anatoly Rybakov (long-distance running) and Konstantin Shabanov (110m hurdles).

"The participation of all these athletes as neutral athletes in international competition is still subject to formalities for eligibility under IAAF Rules being completed and subject to acceptance of their entries by individual meeting organizers," the statement added.

The All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) started accepting neutral status applications from national track and field athletes on December 19, 2018.

According to the IAAF regulations, the global athletics body has the right to disregard individual applications unaccompanied by an official document from the RusAF with all the necessary information, which the federation has in regard to a particular applicant. The document must also state whether the RusAF confirms that an applicant is in compliance with all requirements and whether it grants its own approval.

The IAAF suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. The IAAF Taskforce Group, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of requirements for RusAF’s membership reinstatement with the IAAF.

The IAAF, however, permitted clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF was reinstated. The ANA status means that Russian track and field athletes are prohibited from participating in the international tournaments under the national flag.