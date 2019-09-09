Russian football team defeats Kazakhstan in Euro-2020 qualifier

KALININGRAD, September 10. /TASS/. The Russian national football team defeated Kazakhstan 1:0 in the Euro-2020 qualifier in Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad on Monday night.

A total of 31,818 people gathered at the stadium to watch the game.

The only goal was scored by Mario Fernandes on the 89th minute.

So far, Russia played six Euro-2020 qualification games, winning the last five of them.

After the six games, Russia is ranked second in Group I, with 15 points. Belgium is the leader (18 points), Kazakhstan is third (7 points), followed by Cyprus (7 points), Scotland (6 points) and San Marino (0 points).

On Matchday 7, due on October 10, Russia will face team Scotland, whom it earlier defeated 2:1 in Glasgow, at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup at the newly-built football arena.