Russian sports minister lauds Daniil Medvedev’s ‘will for win’ in US Open final

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian rising tennis star Daniil Medvedev has demonstrated great potential and the will for win in the final match of the US Open tennis tournament, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Monday.

In the final of the US Open on Sunday night, 23-year-old Medvedev, who was No. 5 seed at the tournament, lost 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, 4-6 to 33-year-old Rafael Nadal of Spain (2nd-seed).

Having lost the opening two sets, the Russian managed to come back winning the following two sets and yielded to the Spanish tennis star in the decisive fifth set of the match, which lasted four hours and 49 minutes.

"The fact that Daniil Medvedev reached the final of the tournament is a big victory of the Russian tennis," the Russian Sports Ministry’s press office quoted Kolobkov as saying.

"I did not get a chance to watch the match in full because I had a flight to Khanty-Mansiysk," the minister continued. "I watched the beginning of the match and then watched the ending of it upon my arrival, standing nervous at the airport and looking at a TV-screen."

"I am glad that Medvedev managed to turn the match around and engaged Nadal in the fight," Kolobkov said. "Daniil has demonstrated great potential and the will for win, and I am sure that next year he will be able to fight for the Olympic gold [in Japan]."

The US Open has been held since 1881. It is the fourth and the final Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season, played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

This year’s edition offered $57 million in prize money. Nadal raked in $3.85 million for winning the prestigious tennis tournament, while Medvedev packed home $1.9 million.

Nadal has won his 19th Grand Slam title, only one title short of the record of Switzerland’s Roger Federer, who holds 20 Grand Slam titles. Serb Novak Djokovic won the US Open in 2018, but failed to defend his title this year after he was knocked out in the fourth round.

Reaching the final of the Grand Slam tournament in New York on Sunday, Medvedev became the youngest finalist of the US Open since 2010, when 23-year-old Novak Djokovic played in the final, but also lost to Nadal.

In the newly released ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings on Monday, Medvedev notched one place up to reach his career high status of World’s No. 4.

Less than a month ago, Medvedev won the 2019 ATP Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio, defeating David Goffin of Belgium in the final in straight sets 7-6 (7-3), 6-4. He became the first Russian male tennis player to win the tournament in Cincinnati.

He became the fifth Russian to win a tournament of the Masters series after Andrei Chesnokov (two Masters titles), Marat Safin (five), Nikolay Davydenko (two) and Karen Khachanov. Medvedev was also the youngest Cincinnati winner since 2008, when the title went to Great Britain’s Andy Murray, who was 21 years old at that time.