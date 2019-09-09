Medvedev, Nadal played extraordinary tennis in US Open final, says expert

"This is pure madness, I have never seen anything like it. This is one of the best Grand Slam finals, such a match happens once a decade. This is Nadal’s experience and Medvedev’s missed opportunity. The favorite’s incredible luck was that he could still stand, did not fall and stayed true to himself. Nadal was undeniably the favorite, his tennis achievements are monumental. The fact that Medvedev put up this fight is a manifestation of his talent, character," he said.

"If Medvedev has some of his injuries treated, he will truly become No. 1 in the world. A unique and charismatic player who is like no other, with his characteristic style and flaws. These flaws can be put right, but the man has a feel for the ball, he is capable of playing it like no one else would," the coach continued.

The US Open final lasted four hours and 49 minutes, making it the longest match of the tournament.

"They played extraordinary tennis, Nadal showed immense physical courage at his age and stood his ground. Medvedev blinked and let him move forward when he was leading 40-0 in a game, he should have won that game, but Daniil let loose a little, took a breath, which he should not have taken. That game he should have won and then everything might have turned around, but a game is a game. Currently, Medvedev is the No. 1 hero, this was a fantastic final," Kamelzon believes.

Tennis textbook

Former world No. 1, winner of two Grand Slam tournaments, Russian Marat Safin was invited by the Russian Channel One TV channel to commentate Medvedev’s match. According to Kamelzon, Safin’s analysis of the game which he delivered on air could be used to produce a tennis textbook.

"I finally truly enjoyed television, because Marat Safin was commentating the match. He spoke about how an athlete should play and how a coach should work with this athlete. I would never find a better textbook anywhere. He explained the very essence of tennis, used dimple language to describe the basics and that is why the match was interesting to watch," he said.

The US Open has been held since 1881, it is the fourth and the final Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season, played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. This year’s edition offered $57 million in prize money. Nadal received a $3.85 million check for his victory, while Medvedev took home $1.9 million. Serb Novak Djokovic won the tournament in 2018 but failed to defend his title, losing in the fourth round. Medvedev has climbed one spot in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings to reach career-high ranking of No. 4

Nadal has won his 19th Grand Slam title, only one short of Roger Federer who holds record 20 Grand Slams.