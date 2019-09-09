Russian Medvedev had brilliant US Open, ran short of luck, says Russian tennis chief

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has had a fantastic US Open, but he fell short of luck in the final against Spaniard Rafael Nadal, Shamil Tarpishchev, the President of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS after the match.
On Sunday, 23-year-old Medvedev, seed No. 5, lost a thrilling match to Nadal (2), failing 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, 4-6.
"This was an outstanding match and an outstanding tournament for Medvedev. Unfortunately, he ran out of luck, Daniil had a significant advantage in the beginning of the fifth set, and these moments beg to be seized," he said. "In any case, Medvedev has room for growth and it is great to see that. Now he needs to rest after such a campaign."
The US Open has been held since 1881, it is the fourth and the final Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season, played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. This year’s edition offered $57 million in prize money. Nadal received a $3.85 million check for his victory, while Medvedev took home $1.9 million. Serb Novak Djokovic won the tournament in 2018 but failed to defend his title, losing in the fourth round. Medvedev has climbed one spot in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings to reach career-high ranking of No. 4
Nadal has won his 19th Grand Slam title, only one short of Roger Federer who holds record 20 Grand Slams.