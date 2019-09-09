Russian Medvedev had brilliant US Open, ran short of luck, says Russian tennis chief

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has had a fantastic US Open, but he fell short of luck in the final against Spaniard Rafael Nadal, Shamil Tarpishchev, the President of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS after the match.

On Sunday, 23-year-old Medvedev, seed No. 5, lost a thrilling match to Nadal (2), failing 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, 4-6.

"This was an outstanding match and an outstanding tournament for Medvedev. Unfortunately, he ran out of luck, Daniil had a significant advantage in the beginning of the fifth set, and these moments beg to be seized," he said. "In any case, Medvedev has room for growth and it is great to see that. Now he needs to rest after such a campaign."