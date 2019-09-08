World Boxing Championships in Yekaterinburg to help popularize this sport - Putin

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The World Boxing Championships in Russia’s Yekaterinburg will help popularize this sport, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a greeting telegram to the participants, organizers and guests of the 20th AIBA World Boxing Championships.

"I am sure the championships will literally become a festival of sport and friendly communication. It will help popularize boxing, values of physical culture and proactive lifestyles," says the telegram that was posted on the Kremlin website.

Putin noted that Russia is happy to welcome the planet’s strongest boxers in Yekaterinburg, "which can rightfully boast a big experience in organizing large-scale international forums, comfortable urban environment and hospitality of its inhabitants."

The AIBA World Boxing Championships is underway in Yekaterinburg till September 21. As many as 488 athletes from 91 nations are taking part.