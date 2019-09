NEW YORK, September 7. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in the US Open semifinal in New York on Friday night, advancing to his first-ever Grand Slam tournament final.

Medvedev, 23, defeated the 28-year-old Bulgarian athlete 7:6 (7:5), 6:4, 6:3.

During the final, Medvedev, who is seeded fifth, will face the winner of the semifinal between Rafael Nadal of Spain - and Matteo Berrettini of Italy.