Russia beats Scotland in Euro-2020 qualifier

GLASGOW /United Kingdom/, September 7. /TASS/. Russia’s national football team defeated Scotland 2:1 in the Euro 2020 qualifier at Glasgow’s Hampden Park stadium on Friday night.

John McGinn gave his team a lead with a goal on the 11th minute, but Russia’s Artem Dzyuba equaled the score on the 40th minute. 59 minutes into the game, Stephen O'Donnell scored an own goal.

After five games, Russia is ranked second in Group I with 12 points. Belgium is the leader with 13 points. Kazakhstan is third (7 points), followed by Scotland (6), Cyprus (4) and San Marino (0). Only the two best teams will advance to the next stage of the tournament.

During the next round, Russia will face Kazakhstan at a stadium in Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, while Scotland will take over Belgium. Both games are due on September 9.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which will be celebrating its 60th anniversary that year, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.

Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.