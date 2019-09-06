Medvedev to have slight edge over Dimitrov in US Open semifinal — Russian tennis chief

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev will have a slight edge over Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in the US open semifinal, Russian Tennis Federation President Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS on Friday.

Medvedev, 23, will face Dimitrov later on Friday night.

"If both of them are in the same condition, Daniil will have the advantage. The question is what use he would make of it. Psychological condition will take center stage, but as far as the game itself and its components are concerned, Daniil will have the advantage," Tarpishchev said. "The problem is that it’s his first semifinal, and his responsibility to himself is growing, and I just hope this does not affect his performance."

"In situations of this kind, one should demonstrate the ability to distance oneself from journalists, fans and everything, like [Yevgeny] Kafelnikov once did," the official added.

Medvedev ranks fifth and has five ATP titles to his name. His semifinal showing at this year’s US Open will be his best Grand Slam performance to date.

The US Open has been held since 1881, it is the fourth and the final Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season. This year’s edition offers $57 million in prize money and is scheduled to complete on September 8. This year’s defending champion is Novak Djokovic of Serbia.