Head of All-Russia Athletics Federation invited to IAAF Congress to deliver report

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. President of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) Dmitry Shlyakhtin has been invited to the IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) Congress this month in Doha to deliver report on Russia’s progress in the implementation of reinstatement criteria, IAAF Communications Manager Yannis Nikolaou told TASS.

The IAAF Council meeting will be held on September 23 and the IAAF Congress on September 25-26 in Qatar’s Doha, which is hosting the 2019 IAAF World Championship between September 27 and October 6.

"Also, as we did at the last Congress in 2017 we have invited RusAF president to speak and present to the Congress the progress RusAF made to fulfil all the criteria of reinstatement," Nikolaou told TASS on Friday.

Later in the day, Shlyakhtin confirmed to TASS that he had accepted the invitation from IAAF.

"I have accepted the invitation to speak at the IAAF Congress," the RusAF president said. "Just like two years ago I intend to deliver a report, which I am working on at the moment."

The IAAF suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. The IAAF Taskforce Group, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of requirements for RusAF’s membership reinstatement with the IAAF.

However, the IAAF permitted clean athletes from Russia to participate in the international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF was reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating under the national flag.

The IAAF Doping Review Board approved on December 18, 2018 an updated version of the Guidance Note for Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) status applications and sent the document to the RusAF.

The RusAF started accepting neutral status applications from national track and field athletes on December 19, 2018. The world’s governing athletics body has already granted neutral-status participation permits to almost 120 Russian track and field athletes.