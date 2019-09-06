Russia’s UFC Champ Nurmagomedov makes weight ahead of his bout with US fighter Poirier

ABU DHABI, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had no issues on the scale during the weigh-in procedure before his title unification bout on Saturday against Dustin Poirier of the United States.

In fact, Nurmagomedov and Poirier both made the weight on Friday with the scale hitting the exact mark of 155 pounds (70.3 kilograms) for each of them and this is the maximum allowed weight for the fighters of the lightweight category.

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to fight against UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Poirier of the United States in a title unification bout at the UFC 242 tournament at The Arena in Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on September 7.

The 30-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ currently holds an unblemished record of 27 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 9 by submission and 10 by decision).

Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier, 30, has fought to win 25 bouts (12 by KO/TKO, 7 by submission and 6 by decisions). He also lost five of his previous fights (2 by KO/TKO, 1 by submission and 2 by decisions).

Russian fighter’s father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov told TASS late last month that the Russian fighter was most likely to go with the knee striking technique in the upcoming bout against Poirier.

He also told TASS on Wednesday that Khabib was expected to rake in over $6 million for the fight against Poirier. The Russian fighter’s purse for his previous fight against Irish professional mixed martial arts fighter and boxer, Conor McGregor, totaled $2 million and the bulk of that sum was a share from pay-per-view broadcasts and other sources.