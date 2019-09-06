Russian female team aim to win at least 4 medals of 2019 World Wrestling Championships

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Russian national women’s wrestling team aims to win at least four medals at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships, which starts next week in Kazakhstan, Magomed Aliomarov, the acting head coach of the national team, told TASS on Friday.

"The team is in good shape and is set for [achieving] the results," Aliomarov said. "We will undoubtedly need some luck in the draw procedure, but the girls are in a confident mood."

"All previously injured wrestlers have reunited with the team after they completely recovered," the coach continued. "I hope that we will win at least four medals, including the gold, and will earn at least four out of six licenses for the [2020] Olympics."

"The main task of the coaching staff was to consolidate the team for the world championships, so the girls would believe in themselves again after their poor performances at the world championships in Paris and Budapest, believe that they can break through the deadlock," Aliomarov stated. "I can now say that we succeeded in attaining this task."

"Since we have started our joint work, we have participated in four major tournaments, including two rating tournaments in Turkey and Poland, and we have performed outstandingly. This success consolidated us all," the Russian coach added.

The roster of the Russian national women’s team for the 2019 World Wrestling Championships includes: Yekaterina Poleshchuk (under 50 kg weight category), Stalvira Orshush (under 53 kg), Olga Khoroshavtseva (under 55 kg), Marina Simonyan (under 57 kg), Lyubov Ovcharova (under 59 kg), Maria Kuznetsova (under 62 kg), Inna Trazhukova (under 65 kg), Khanum Veliyeva (under 68 kg), Natalia Vorobyova (under 72 kg) and Yekaterina Bukina (under 76 kg).

The 2019 World Wrestling Championships will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, between September 14 and 22.