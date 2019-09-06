Poland defeats Russia in second round group stage match of 2019 Basketball World Cup

It was Poland’s fourth consecutive win at the world championship in China and the team is currently leading Group I with eight points, while Russia added up only one point to its previously earned five points.

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Russian national basketball team lost 74-79 to Poland on Friday in the opening match of the second group stage of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China’s Foshan.

Later in the day, Argentina is taking on Venezuela in another Group I match.

Each team in Group I is playing two matches against opponents, which they did not face in the previous stage, which means that Russia was set to clash with Poland and Venezuela. Points received in the second group stage are added to the points from the previous round.

National basketball teams from Group I are playing their matches in the Chinese city of Foshan on September 6 and 8.

The national teams of Serbia, Spain, Italy and Puerto Rico made up the Group J of the second group stage. Group K includes the United States, Brazil, Greece and the Czech Republic, while Group L lists the national teams from France, Australia, Lithuania and Dominican Republic.

The 18th edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for men’s teams is being hosted by China between August 31 and September 15. The matches are being played in eight cities across the country, namely in Beijing, Nanjing, Wuhan, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Dongguan, Foshan and Shenzhen.