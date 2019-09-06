Russian football players to resume career after release from colony — lawyer

"The guys will most probably return to sports and continue their football careers. As for relations with the [football] clubs, they should be asked about it after they are released," the lawyer said, answering TASS’ question.

ALEXEYEVKA /Belgorod Region/, September 6. /TASS/. Russian football players Pavel Mamaev and Alexander Kokorin, who were convicted for fights in Moscow, will resume their sports careers after release from the colony. Lawyer Yuri Padalko told TASS that if the prosecutors do not appeal the parole the convicts will be released from the colony on September 17.

The Alexeyevsky District Court of the Belgorod Region satisfied the motions filed by Pavel Mamaev, Alexander Kokorin and his brother Kirill and released them on parole on Friday at a field session in penitentiary colony number 4.

The prosecutors will not appeal against Mamaev and Kokorin’s parole, Deputy Alexeyevka Interdistrict Prosecutor Dmitry Pakalov told journalists. "The prosecutors supported the lawyers’ position, the convicts proved themselves to be positive and have two encouragements. The main goal - correction - was reached. The convicts will leave the colony on September 17. There are no grounds for appeal, and as soon as the court’s ruling comes in to force, they will be released and will make their fans happy," the prosecutor said, noting that the court and the prosecutors’ positions on parole coincided. The convicts will leave the colony on September 17.

The fourth perpetrator under the case, Alexander Protasovitsky, is serving his sentence in a colony in the Bryansk Region. He also filed a motion for parole.

The case

On October 8, 2018, FC Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamaev and FC Zenit striker Alexander Kokorin were reported to be the culprits behind two assaults in downtown Moscow. The first incident took place at around 8:30 a.m. Moscow time, when they attacked a driver of a Mercedes parked near the Peking Hotel in Moscow.

They beat the man up, in addition to breaking one of the vehicle’s windows and damaging one of the car’s doors. The damaged vehicle belonged to Channel One TV presenter Olga Ushakova.

Following that assault, the gang, made up of Kokorin’s brother Kirill and their friend Alexander Protasovitsky stopped in at a cafe on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street in downtown Moscow, where they proceeded to assault an individual, who turned out to be the director of a department in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Denis Pak.

Another individual on hand at the establishment who witnessed the incident, Director of the NAMI State Research Center Sergei Gaisin, tried to calm the young people down, but was struck in the face as well by one of the perpetrators.

The Moscow police detained the footballers in October on charges of battery and hooliganism. Moscow’s Presnensky Court sentenced Mamaev and Protasovitsky to one year and five months in a general penal colony, and Alexander Kokorin and Kirill Kokorin to one year and six months in a colony. They were taken to the colony in early July.