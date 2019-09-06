Russian football players convicted for fights to be released on parole on September 17

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Football players Pavel Mamayev and Alexander Kokorin and his younger brother Kirill who were convicted for fights in downtown Moscow will leave the colony in the Belgorod Region on September 17, a source in the penitentiary system told TASS.

"They will be released from the colony after 10 days for the enactment of the court’s ruling," the source said.

He explained that the colony’s administration is obliged to leave them on parole on the 11th day in the course of the morning, as stipulated in the Russian Criminal Penitentiary Code.

The source added that the prosecutor, the victim or his representative may appeal the verdict. In case of appeal, the Kokorin brothers and Mamayev will wait for the results of the court’s study of the appeal or a representation by the prosecutor.

The Belgorod Region court satisfied the three defendants’ motions at a session which started at 9:00 Moscow time on Friday.