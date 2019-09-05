Russian sports chief says the country has overcome the peak of doping problems

"There are still some sports, which are in a really complicated situation - biathlon, track and field athletics, as their federations are limited in their rights, but the most important that our national team will be participating in the [2020 Summer] Olympics under the national flag and in the uniform of the national team," Kolobkov, who is taking part in the 2019 Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Vladivostok, said in an interview with TASS.

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia has overcome the peak of doping problems in sports and continues exerting all efforts in the fight against the abuse of banned performance enhancing drugs, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS on Thursday.

"I will be not recalling now what enormous work we have done because this is a topic for a separate conversation," the minister continued. "The main and the concluding stage is currently underway with WADA [the World Anti-Doping Agency] reanalyzing the data and samples from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory."

"If violations are discovered, investigations will be launched and somebody perhaps will be disqualified, but I believe that we have overcome the peak and the most difficult stage," Kolobkov said.

"The WADA Executive Committee will gather for a meeting on September 23 to discuss an issue regarding samples from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory," he stated. "A report of the work group, which deals with the reanalysis of the data base, will be delivered at that meeting."

"Russia has implemented all set requirements, handed over the data and samples [from the Moscow Lab]," Kolobkov said. "Our experts are currently closely cooperating with WADA experts."

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on September 20, 2018 on condition that WADA experts would be granted access before December 31, 2018 to doping samples at the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, which was sealed off in connection with a federal investigation.

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples in the period between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow Lab on April 30 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).

The WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) held a conference call on January 22 and, based on the recommendations provided by the agency’s Compliance and Review Committee (CRC), ruled to uphold the compliance status of RUSADA.

The WADA Compliance and Review Committee recommended the Executive Committee to take no further sanctions against RUSADA at the moment and the ExCo upheld the recommendation.

In early July, WADA announced that it suspected 298 Russian athletes of violating anti-doping regulations based on the LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) data retrieved from the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab.

According to the WADA, its Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) body compiled evidentiary packages following the reanalysis of the data and these packages were sent to the relevant international sports federations, "which have commenced assessment of the evidence with a view to identifying those cases to take forward as Anti-Doping Rule Violations.".