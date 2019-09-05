Russian football team ready for 2020 UEFA Euro Cup qualifier against Scotland, coach says

GLASGOW, September 5. /TASS/. All players of the Russian national football team are physically prepared for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup qualifying away match against Scotland, Stanislav Cherchesov, the head coach of the Russian team, said on Thursday.

The match between the national teams of Russia and Scotland will be played at the 51,866-seat capacity Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow on the night of September 6.

"We had several days to prepare," Cherchesov told a news conference in Glasgow. "Everything is in line with the schedule, the players are healthy. Tomorrow will be a special game."

"We have learnt from our past experience that it would be not easy for new players to show what they are capable of on the field, but to blend with the team as well," the coach said. "We are closely watching after young players [Zelimkhan] Bakayev and [Nikolai] Komlichenko."

The Russian squad is currently 2nd in its Group I with nine points after playing four matches - against Belgium on March 21 (losing 1-3), Kazakhstan on March 24 (winning 4-0), San Marino on June 8 (winning 9-0) and Cyprus (1-0). Scotland is currently 4th in the group with six points. The group is led by Belgium with 12 points, while Kazakhstan is 4th with six points, Cyprus is 5th with three points and San Marino at the bottim with zero points.

The national football team from Russia is also scheduled to play next month the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan on September 9 in Russia’s Kaliningrad.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

A total of 24 national football teams will be playing in the final tournament of the 2020 Euro Cup. All 55 UEFA national member teams, including 12 teams from the hosting countries, will have to play qualifying matches to vie for the berth in the final 24-team lineup of the quadrennial European football championship.

It is possible that some of the national teams from the hosting countries of the 2020 Euro Cup will not be playing on home soil in case they fail to clear the qualifying stage.