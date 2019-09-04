WADA Athlete Committee urges agency to be transparent about Russian athletes’ cases

TASS, September 4. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Athlete Committee (AC) has called on the organization to work in an open and transparent manner in investigating the cases launched against Russian athletes following the re-check of WADA’s Moscow laboratory samples, the WADA press service reports.

"The WADA AC received an update on Operation LIMS; and, strongly encourages WADA to be as open, public and transparent as possible on the number of cases, number of Federations, sports and athletes provided to International Federations (IFs)," the statement reads.

Moreover, the committee "strongly encourages WADA to follow up with IFs who have been provided with cases and establish clear time-lines and deadlines by which IFs must process and advance cases provided to them."

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples in the period between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow Lab on April 30 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).

The WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) held a conference call on January 22 and, based on the recommendations provided by the agency’s Compliance and Review Committee (CRC), ruled to uphold the compliance status of RUSADA.

The WADA Compliance and Review Committee recommended the Executive Committee to take no further sanctions against RUSADA at the moment and the ExCo upheld the recommendation.

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on September 20, 2018 on condition that WADA experts would be granted access before December 31, 2018 to doping samples at the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, which was sealed off in connection with a federal investigation.

On June 18, WADA transferred the majority of Moscow laboratory’s doping samples (around 500 gigabytes) to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), an independent organization monitoring the compliance with anti-doping rules, created by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). On July 2, WADA reported that it suspects 298 Russian athletes of violating anti-doping rules based on the data collected by the laboratory in Moscow. At the time, 150 samples were analyzed taken from 43 athletes out of 578 doping samples collected from the athletes.