Russian Biathlon Union needs repaying IBU over $165,000 as part of reinstatement process

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS, Artyom Kuznetsov/. The Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) needs to reimburse the International Biathlon Union (IBU) with 150,000 euros (over $165,400) as part of its reinstatement process with the global organization, RBU Executive Director Sergei Golikov told TASS on Wednesday.

The press office of the international biathlon organization announced earlier that the IBU Executive Board, which held a meeting on August 30-September 1, decided against an introduction of the RBU issue on the agenda of the IBU Extraordinary Congress in Munich on October 18-20.

"The facts speak for themselves as we have fulfilled all criteria except for one," Golikov said in an interview with TASS. "As for the financial reimbursement the total sum amounted to 700,000 euros [$772,000]."

"We have already repaid 550,000 euros [$606,600] and need to repay some 150,000 euros more, which amounts to 20% of the total sum," Golikov added.

The IBU press office announced on Monday, that "the evaluation and implementation of the twelve criteria is not yet finished."

"Since this process is still ongoing, the Executive Board decided that it is too early to make a final decision on the re-instatement of the RBU in time for the Extraordinary Congress," the statement from the IBU said.

In December 2017, the IBU Executive Board made a decision to limit the rights of the Russian Biathlon Union within the international organization due to numerous doping abuse allegations. The RBU was particularly stripped of the right to vote at the IBU Congresses and nominate its candidates for the executive posts in the global organization.

The International Biathlon Union presented at that time a list of 12 criteria required for the reinstatement of the Russian organization and they were divided into four parts: the reimbursement of costs, the future testing program of Russian biathletes, mandatory anti-doping education, the work with the team and coaches.