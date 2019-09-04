Russia yields to Argentina 61-69 at 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The Russian national men’s basketball team suffered its first defeat at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China losing to Argentina 61-69 in the closing match of the first group stage.

Both teams, which played in Group B alongside the teams from Nigeria and South Korea, have earlier secured their places in the second group stage, each winning two of their previous matches.

Russia edged out Nigeria 82-77 on August 31 and blazed past South Korea on September 2, while Argentina defeated South Korea 95-69 and then routed Nigeria 94-81.

Argentina finished Group B in the top with six points and is followed by Russia with five points. Earlier in the day, Nigeria enjoyed a devastating win of 108-66 over South Korea to finish the group stage with four points and leaving South Korea with three points at the bottom.

Having finished in top two places of Group B, Argentina and Russia will continue their voyage at the 2019 Basketball World Cup in Group I of the second group stage along with the teams from Poland and Venezuela, who finished in the top of Group Group A.

Each team in Group I will play two matches against opponents, which they did not face in the previous stage, which means that Russia is set to clash with Poland and Venezuela. Points received in the second group stage will be summed with the points from the previous round.

National basketball teams from Group I will be playing their matches in the Chinese city of Foshan on September 6 and 8.

The 18th edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for men’s teams is being hosted by China between August 31 and September 15. The matches are being played in eight cities across the country, namely in Beijing, Nanjing, Wuhan, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Dongguan, Foshan and Shenzhen.