Russian UFC Champ Nurmagomedov projected to rake in over $6 mln for Poirier bout

"This time, it [the purse] will be 3-3.5-fold higher," Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov said. "We aren’t fighting for peanuts and we know our value."

The Russian fighter’s purse for his previous fight against Irish professional mixed martial arts fighter and boxer, Conor McGregor, totaled $2 million and the bulk of that sum was a share from pay-per-view broadcasts and other sources.

ABU DHABI, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will earn over $6 million for this week’s fight against US Interim Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier, his coach and father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov told TASS on Wednesday.

"That sum [of $2 million] is too little for us because we are the best at the moment," he continued. "We have defeated the best and are ready to keep fighting with the best."

"We are also popular and we know it," Khabib’s father stressed. "When we enter the arena [on Saturday night], you will see for yourself how the audience will greet Poirier and how [they’ll greet] Khabib."

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to fight against UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Poirier of the United States in a title unification bout at the UFC 242 tournament in Abu Dhabi on September 7.

The 30-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ currently holds an unblemished record of 27 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 9 by submission and 10 by decision).

Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier, 30, has fought to win 25 bouts (12 by KO/TKO, 7 by submission and 6 by decisions). He also lost five of his previous fights (2 by KO/TKO, 1 by submission and 2 by decisions).

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov told TASS late last month that the Russian fighter was most likely to go with the knee striking technique in the upcoming bout against Poirier.