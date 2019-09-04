Paralympic and Olympic Games equally important for Tokyo — Murofushi

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The Olympic and Paralympic Games are equally important for Tokyo, Sports Director for the Tokyo-2020 organizing committee Koji Murofushi said at the panel session "Olympism and Asia Pacific: Mutual Influence" at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

The 2020 Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo on July 24 - August 9. The 2020 Paralympic Games will be held on August 25 - September 6.

"We can state that we are almost ready for the Paralympic Games. Almost all infrastructure and facilities are ready for people with disabilities, at around 95%. For us, the Paralympic Games are as important as the Olympic Games. We want to invite as many friends as possible from Russia, China and South Korea to the Games," Murofushi said.

The 5th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 4-6. The forum is organized by the Roscongress foundation. TASS is the main information partner, official photohost agency and moderator of presentations of Far East's innovation opportunities.