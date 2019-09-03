Russia's tennis player Medvedev secures first qualification to Nitto ATP Finals

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia's tennis player Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the semi-finals at the 2019 US Open and qualified for Nitto ATP Finals in November, the press service of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) said.

On Tuesday, Medvedev, 23, defeated Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals at the US Open 7:6 (8:6), 6:3, 3:6, 6:1. In the semi-finals, Medvedev will play against the winner of the match between Switzerland's Roger Federer and Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.

Medvedev became the fourth tennis player who qualified for Nitto ATP Finals, after Serbia's Novak Djokovic, Spain's Rafael Nadal and Switzerland's Roger Federer.

The last Russian to qualify for Nitto ATP Finals was Nikolay Davydenko, who defeated Argentina's Juan Martin del Porto in the season finale in 2009.

Medvedev ranks fifth in the ATP rating. He will move up to the fourth position after the rating is updated.