Official Emblem of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar unveiled in Moscow

"The emblem’s design embodies the vision of an event that connects and engages the entire world, while also featuring striking elements of local and regional Arab culture and allusions to the beautiful game," FIFA said in an official press release.

"The swooping curves of the emblem represent the undulations of desert dunes and the unbroken loop depicts both the number eight - a reminder of the eight astonishing stadiums that will host matches - and the infinity symbol, reflecting the interconnected nature of the event. Besides echoing the shape of the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy, the emblem’s central form takes inspiration from a traditional woollen shawl. During winter months, shawls are worn around the world and in the Arab and Gulf region in particular by a variety of people and in various styles," FIFA added.

"The new typeface created to accompany the emblem reimagines traditional Arabic calligraphy in a new, contemporary font, taking inspiration from the region and Asia, and fusing tradition with modernity," the press release said.

Four places were chosen in Qatar, including Doha's Sheraton and Torch hotels, to present the new Emblem. The Emblem was also unveiled at Times Square in New York City, Gare du Nord railway station in Paris, railway station in Berlin, Leicester Square in London, downtown Madrid, Peace Arch in Milan, as well as in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, South Africa, South Korea, India, Turkey, Lebanon, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria and Marocco.

The official Emblem of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia was revealed in the Vecherny Urgant TV show and simultaneously projected on the building of the Bolshoi Theatre in 2014. The crew of the International Space Station helped unveil the Emblem then.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar on November 21 - December 18 in seven cities - Al-Daayen, Al-Khor, Al-Rayyan, Al-Shamal, Al-Wakrah, Doha and Umm Slal.