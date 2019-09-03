UEFA inspectors to visit St. Petersburg to check 2020 Euro Cup preparations

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. A delegation from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) of up to 80 people will pay an inspection visit to Russia’s St. Petersburg on September 9-12 to assess preparations of the city to host matches of the 2020 Euro Cup, Alexei Sorokin, the head of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2020, told TASS on Tuesday.

"This will be a major visit as up to 80 experts from various spheres are expected to arrive," Sorokin said in an interview with TASS. "We will first hold a plenary meeting and then we will part in accordance with duties with each member of the delegation dealing with his or her field of expertise. On top of all, we are expecting our partners and sponsors to join this visit as well."

"The largest part of the group will be working at the stadium, while the rest will be inspecting the non-competition facilities in the city, including the Fan Zone and the transportation infrastructure," he continued.

"We feel very confident regarding the volunteers program," Sorokin said. "We have received over 4,500 applications for the volunteers program and this figure puts us in the top compared to other host cities [of the 2020 Euro Cup]."

Russia’s program of volunteers, who will be assisting with the organization of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup matches in the country’s second largest city next year, was launched on June 6 within the frames of the 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Early last month, Georgy Borisov, the head of the St. Petersburg Volunteers Training Center, announced that over 5,000 application from 14 countries have been submitted for a volunteer service in St. Petersburg during matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The over 62,300-seat capacity stadium was laid down in the western portion of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007 and commissioned in early 2017. It serves as a home stadium for Zenit St. Petersburg football club.

The decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which will be celebrating its 60th anniversary that year, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.

A total of 24 national football teams will be playing in the final tournament of the 2020 Euro Cup. All 55 UEFA national member teams, including 12 teams from the hosting countries, will have to play qualifying matches to vie for the berth in the final 24-team lineup of the quadrennial European football championship.

It is possible that some of the national teams from the hosting countries of the 2020 Euro Cup will not be playing on home soil in case they fail to clear the qualifying stage.

The draw on December 2, 2018 in Dublin determined 10 groups for the qualifying stage. The Russian national team was placed in Group I alongside with the teams from Belgium, Kazakhstan, Scotland, Cyprus and San Marino. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the major European football championship.