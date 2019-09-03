Russian UFC Champ Nurmagomedov has no problems ‘cutting weight’ — team

ABU DHABI, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is cutting weight in line with schedule ahead of his bout this Saturday, a source in his team told TASS on Tuesday.

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to fight against UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Poirier of the United States in a title unification bout at the UFC 242 tournament in Abu Dhabi on September 7.

The source in the Russian fighter’s team told TASS that Nurmagomedov has no problems cutting his weight and this process goes as scheduled.

Nurmagomedov arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday and today he participated in various media events signing posters and taking part in photo sessions. UFC experts also held a preliminary weighing procedure of Nurmagomedov, while the official weighing procedure is due on September 6.

The 30-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ currently holds an unblemished record of 27 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 9 by submission and 10 by decision).

Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier, 30, has fought to win 25 bouts (12 by KO/TKO, 7 by submission and 6 by decisions). He also lost five of his previous fights (2 by KO/TKO, 1 by submission and 2 by decisions).

Khabib’s coach and father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov told TASS late last month that the Russian fighter was most likely to go for a striking technique using knees in the fight against Poirier.