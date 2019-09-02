Russia’s UFC Champ Nurmagomedov arrives in Abu Dhabi to face US Dustin Poirier

ABU DHABI, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has arrived in Abu Dhabi for this week’s bout against US Interim Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier.

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to fight against UFC Interim Champion Poirier of the United States in a title unification bout at the UFC 242 tournament in Abu Dhabi on September 7.

A source in the team of the Russian fighter told TASS over a week ago that Nurmagomedov held his final stage of preparations in Dubai. After arriving to Abu Dhabi the Russian fighter will start preparing for the weighing procedure, which is due on September 6.