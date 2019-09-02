Russian Biathlon Union reinstatement is possible in autumn of 2020 at the earliest

The press office of the international biathlon organization announced earlier in the day that the IBU Executive Board, which held a meeting on August 30-September 1, decided against an introduction of the RBU issue on the agenda of the IBU Extraordinary Congress in Munich on October 18-20.

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Congress of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) will be able to consider the membership reinstatement of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) only in autumn of 2020, a source in the IBU told TASS on Monday.

"This issue will be discussed only at the next [IBU] Congress," the source said.

In line with last year’s amendments to the IBU Code, it is exclusively in the authority of the Congress to make decisions on the status of national biathlon federations. The next IBU Congress after Munich has been scheduled to be held in Prague in the fall of 2020.

The IBU press office announced earlier on Monday, that "the evaluation and implementation of the twelve criteria is not yet finished."

"Since this process is still ongoing, the Executive Board decided that it is too early to make a final decision on the re-instatement of the RBU in time for the Extraordinary Congress," the statement added.

In December 2017, the IBU Executive Board made a decision to limit the rights of the Russian Biathlon Union within the international organization due to numerous doping abuse allegations. The RBU was particularly stripped of the right to vote at the IBU Congresses and nominate its candidates for the executive posts in the global organization.

The International Biathlon Union presented at that time a list of 12 criteria required for the reinstatement of the Russian organization and they were divided into four parts: the reimbursement of costs, the future testing program of Russian biathletes, mandatory anti-doping education, the work with the team and coaches.

One of the criteria obliges the RBU to reimburse the IBU’s expenses in connection with the doping investigation of Richard McLaren, including all court fees regarding hearings of Russian athletes’ doping cases with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), money spent on the extraordinary sessions of the IBU Council and unforeseen expenses of the Congress.

The sum to be reimbursed currently totals some 700,000 euros (over $775,000) and has not been repaid in full yet.