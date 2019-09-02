Russia blazes past South Korea 87-73 at 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian national men’s basketball team enjoyed a confident win of 87-73 over South Korea on Monday in the group stage match of the China-hosted 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Defeating South Korea today granted Russia a berth in the next group stage round of the world championship as it currently boasts four points in its Group B. In their opening group stage match on Saturday, Russia edged out Nigeria 82-77, while South Korea got trounced by Argentina 69-95.

Earlier in the day, Argentina breezed past Nigeria 94-81 and with four points as well it also secured its place in the next round.

Russia and Argentina are set to face each other in the closing match of the opening group stage on Wednesday. Nigeria and South Korea, which currently have two points each, will also clash on Wednesday.

The 18th edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for men’s teams is being hosted by China between August 31 and September 15. The matches are being played in eight cities across the country, namely in Beijing, Nanjing, Wuhan, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Dongguan, Foshan, Shenzhen.

Following the Draw on March 16, the Russian national team was placed in Group B alongside the teams from Nigeria, Argentina and South Korea. National teams from Group B are playing their matches in Wuhan.

The Russian team is missing many of its star players due to their injuries sustained in the run up to the World Cup. Among the top players that are out of action are point guards Alexei Shved, Dmitry Kvostov and Dmitry Kulagin and two centers — Timofei Mozgov and Joel Bolomboy.