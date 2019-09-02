Russian Premier League’s 9th round football matches due on September 13-16

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The ninth round the Russian Premier League (RPL) will be played between September 13 and 16, RPL President Sergei Pryadkin said on Monday.

The RPL ninth round matches will be held after a two-week break, which is due to the Russian national team’s two group stage qualifying fixtures of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

The Russian national team is playing on September 6 against Scotland at the 51,866-seat capacity Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow and on September 9 against Kazakhstan at the stadium in the Russian city of Kaliningrad.

"Matches of the ninth round will be played between September 13 and 16," Pryadkin announced to journalists.

RPL Sports Director Viktor Pyshkin told journalists that RPL’s complete schedule from Round 9 to Round 19 will be announced on September 5.

"As you already know the Russian clubs playing in the European club tournaments have already been determined," Pyshkin said. "We are now waiting for letters from the RPL clubs, after which we will debate on the proposed dates, will meet with broadcasters and will approve the kick-off time of the matches."

Russian football clubs Krasnodar, Rostov and Zenit St. Petersburg are currently in the lead of the national championship after RPL’s eight rounds with 17 points each.