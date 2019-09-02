Russian Biathlon Union’s reinstatement not on agenda of IBU Congress in Munich

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. An issue of the Russian Biathlon Union’s (RBU) membership reinstatement with the International Biathlon Union (IBU) will not be on the agenda of the IBU Extraordinary Congress next month, the press office of the international organization announced to TASS on Monday.

The IBU Executive Board held a meeting on August 30-September 1 and among other issues it was set to make a decision whether to include the issue regarding the RBU on the agenda of the IBU Extraordinary Congress since it is exclusively in the authority of the Congress to make decisions on the status of national biathlon federations. The IBU Extraordinary Congress is scheduled to be held between October 18 and 20 in Germany’s Munich.

"The IBU representatives of the IBU/RBU Criteria Follow-Up Working Group reported on three meetings with the RBU to examine the fulfilment of the criteria," the IBU press office announced in its statement. "They highlighted the very good exchange and positive working atmosphere with the RBU and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency."

According to the IBU press office, it was reported that "the evaluation and implementation of the twelve criteria is not yet finished."

"Since this process is still ongoing, the Executive Board decided that it is too early to make a final decision on the re-instatement of the RBU in time for the Extraordinary Congress," the press office said in a statement.

In December 2017, the IBU Executive Board made a decision to limit the rights of the Russian Biathlon Union within the international organization due to numerous doping abuse allegations. The RBU was particularly stripped of the right to vote at the IBU Congresses and nominate its candidates for the executive posts in the global organization.

One of the criteria obliges the RBU to reimburse the IBU’s expenses in connection with the doping investigation of Richard McLaren, including all court fees regarding hearings of Russian athletes’ doping cases with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), money spent on the extraordinary sessions of the IBU Council and unforeseen expenses of the Congress.

The sum to be reimbursed currently totals some 700,000 euros (over $775,000) and has not been repaid in full yet.

The International Biathlon Union presented a list of 12 criteria required for the reinstatement of the Russian organization, which were divided in four parts: the reimbursement of costs, the testing program of Russian biathletes, mandatory anti-doping education, the work with the team and coaches.