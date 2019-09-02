Despite ‘height’ shortfall, South Korea plays some exciting basketball, says Russian coach

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. South Korea’s national team plays some amazing basketball, but the current roster ‘lacks height’, Sergei Bazarevich, the head coach of the Russian national basketball team, told TASS on Monday.

On Monday, Russia is set to take on South Korea in the second match of the opening group stage at the China-hosted 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup. The game kicks off in Wuhan at 8:30 p.m. local time (15:30 Moscow time).

"South Korea plays some exciting basketball," Bazarevich said in an interview with TASS. "They always move nicely across the court, not bad with passing, but the team lacks height."

"It would have been certainly good to play a friendly against an Asian team during the preparations for the World Cup, but unfortunately it did not happen," the head coach continued.

"The World Cup is a major event and we are glad to be a part of it," Bazarevich added.

In their opening group stage match on Saturday, Russia edged out Nigeria 82-77, while South Korea got trounced by Argentina 69-95.

The 18th edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for men’s teams is being hosted by China between August 31 and September 15. The matches are being played in eight cities across the country, namely in Beijing, Nanjing, Wuhan, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Dongguan, Foshan, Shenzhen.

Following the Draw on March 16, the Russian national team was placed in Group B alongside the teams from Nigeria, Argentina and South Korea. National teams from Group B are playing their matches in Wuhan.

The Russian team is missing many of its star players due to their injuries sustained in the run up to the World Cup. Among the top players that are out of action are point guards Alexei Shved, Dmitry Kvostov and Dmitry Kulagin and two centers — Timofei Mozgov and US-born Joel Bolomboy.