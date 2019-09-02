Russian tennis player Medvedev to face Wawrinka in US Open QFs

NEW YORK, September 2. /TASS/. Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka has advanced to the US Open quarterfinals. The tournament is held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

The fourth round match pitted the 34-year-old Swiss player, seed No. 23, against World No. 1, defending champion Serbian Novak Djokovic. The 32-year-old Serbian was forced to retire due to injury when down 4-6, 5-7, 1-2. The tennis player faced off for the 25th time, with the Swiss claiming his sixth victory. Wawrinka progressed to the quarterfinals where he will play against Russian Daniil Medvedev, No. 5 seed, for the spot in the semifinals of the prestigious tournament.

The two only squared off once - the Russian was victorious in their first round match of the 2017 Wimbledon.

Wawrinka is currently ranked 24th in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings, he has won 16 titles, including three Grand Slams (2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open).

Medvedev ranks fifth and has five ATP titles to his name. His quarterfinal showing at this year’s US Open is his best Grand Slam performance to date.

The US Open has been held since 1881, it is the fourth and the final Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season. This year’s edition offers $57 million in prize money and is scheduled to complete on September 8.