Russian tennis player Medvedev advances to US open quarterfinals

NEW YORK, September 2. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated Dominik Koepfer of Germany to advance in the quarterfinals of the US Open tournament in New York.

Medvedev, who is seeded fifth, beat Koepfer 3:6, 6:3, 6:2, 7:6 (7:2). This was the first match between Medvedev and Koepfer. In the quarterfinal, Medvedev will play against the winner in the match between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka.

Medvedev ranks 5th in the rating by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

The 23-year-old Russian raising tennis star won on August 18 the 2019 ATP Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio, defeating in the final in straight sets 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 David Goffin of Belgium.