Russia’s heavyweight boxer Povetkin defeated Britain’s Fury in fight for WBA title

LONDON, September 1. /TASS/. Former world heavyweight champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA) Alexander Povetkin of Russia has won the belt of international WBA champion. In a 12-round fight, held in London, he defeated Britain’s Hugie Fury on points.

All three referees gave the victory to Povetkin - 117-111, 117-111, 117-111.

Povetkin mounted the ring for the first time since his defeat last year. On September 22, 2018, UK’s WBA belt holder Anthony Joshua defeated Povetkin in the seventh round with a technical knockout, defending his WBA (World Boxing Association), WBO (World Boxing Organization) and IBF (International Boxing Federation) world heavyweight titles. The Russian boxer was rushed for a medical assistance after the match.

Late last year Povetkin underwent a surgery on his elbows. In July, the Russian boxer planned to mount the ring in Saudi Arabia but that fight was cancelled.

Povetkin is known to the fans as the ‘Russian Vityaz,’ and boasts a personal record of 35 wins (24 KOs) and two defeats throughout his career. The Russian boxer is also the gold medalist of the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens.

Hughie Fury, who is a cousin of former IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Champion Tyson Fury, has a record of 23 wins (13 by KOs) and three defeats.

The fight between Povetkin and Fury was held within the frames of the Night of the Championship Boxing event, which has the prime fight of the night between WBA and WBO Lightweight Champion Vasily Lomachenko of Ukraine and Luke Campbell of the Great Britain.